Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$126.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.