Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 999,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 880.9 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Tosoh stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
About Tosoh
