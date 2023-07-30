Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 999,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 880.9 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Tosoh stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Get Tosoh alerts:

About Tosoh

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.