TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 178,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.