Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.48 91.67 Tower Semiconductor $1.68 billion 2.42 $264.57 million $2.47 15.06

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Infineon Technologies. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 17.82% 12.74% 9.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Infineon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies



Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About Tower Semiconductor



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

