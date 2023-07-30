Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 69,760 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $26,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,398.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 20,601 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,210.35.

On Friday, July 21st, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 15,234 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $5,331.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 500 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $175.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $11,629.08.

On Friday, July 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $31,436.31.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $360.00.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $0.35 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.