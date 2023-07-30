Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.65.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,215,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
