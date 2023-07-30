Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,215,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

