Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.65.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
