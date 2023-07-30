Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

