Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.02.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

