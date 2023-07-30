Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

