Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Trade Desk Stock Up 5.9 %

TTD opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

