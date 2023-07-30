Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

TTD opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

