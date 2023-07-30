Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $50.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

