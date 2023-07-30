Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.09% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $371,992.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,454,851.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $371,992.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,454,851.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,354 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $108,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

