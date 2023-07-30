Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050.33 ($13.47).

TPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.37) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.90) to GBX 780 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 890.40 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 853.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 931.72. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 927.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

