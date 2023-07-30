Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.19 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile



TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

