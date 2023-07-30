True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 878,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,342.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUERF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $2.00 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.