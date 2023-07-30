Truist Financial Increases Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $87.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 405,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.