Truist Financial Increases Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $87.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.89 million. Analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 405,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

