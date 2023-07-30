Truist Financial Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Coursera Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of COUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock worth $9,947,693. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

