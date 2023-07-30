Truist Financial Increases First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $77.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

