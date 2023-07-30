Truist Financial Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $37.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

