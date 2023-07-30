UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3,611.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

