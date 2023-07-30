Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $445.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.28 and its 200-day moving average is $496.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.