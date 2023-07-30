Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.13 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $433.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 939.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.