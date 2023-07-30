Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Ultralife Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

