Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $837.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unitil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,416,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unitil by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

