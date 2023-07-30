Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Price Performance
Shares of UNVR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
Featured Stories
