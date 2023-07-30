Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,334,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.5 %

UHS opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.