Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $31.59

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.59, but opened at $30.78. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 6,260 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

