Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

UUU opened at $3.11 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.