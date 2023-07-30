Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.53.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

