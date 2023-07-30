Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.03

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Urbanfund Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$53.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89.

Get Urbanfund alerts:

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

See Also

