USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for USA Compression Partners and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.0% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $704.60 million 2.73 $30.32 million ($0.11) -178.18 Kodiak Gas Services $729.68 million 1.95 N/A N/A N/A

USA Compression Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners 5.15% -42.01% 1.42% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats USA Compression Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

