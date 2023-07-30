USA Compression Partners (USAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

USAC opened at $19.60 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.18 and a beta of 1.52.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,909.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

