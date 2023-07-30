USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Xia Ding Sells 606 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
