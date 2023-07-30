USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Xia Ding Sells 606 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

