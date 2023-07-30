Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

