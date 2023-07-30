Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after buying an additional 2,404,722 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

