Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

