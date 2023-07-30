Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-$0.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Price Performance
VREX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
