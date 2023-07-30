Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Shares of VRNS opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

