Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Veris Residential from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Veris Residential Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,733 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $8,800,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 506,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

