Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 103,737 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1,460.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $165.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.38.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 116.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

