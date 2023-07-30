Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 131,882 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 803.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 12.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX Stock Performance

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

GATX stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

