Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,516 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 133.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

