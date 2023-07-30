Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,020 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

FBNC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

