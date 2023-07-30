Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,001 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

BAH stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

