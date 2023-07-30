Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,693 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Up 3.5 %

SMAR stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.