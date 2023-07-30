Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 746,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in IMAX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in IMAX by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.64 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

