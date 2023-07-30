Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pool by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 240.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $384.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.