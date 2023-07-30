Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 480.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

