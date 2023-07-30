Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,817 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,578,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 199,593 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $212.24 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $213.54. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.30.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

