Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,338 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.89. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

