Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 830 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

